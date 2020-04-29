Headmistress helps families of poor students

With the lockdown affecting the livelihood of many poor families, the Headmistress of Panchayat Union Primary School at Thuppapuram near T. Pazhur in Ariyalur district has come to the aid of families of poor students studying in her school.

In an attempt to understand the plight of parents, many of whom were finding it difficult to meet both ends meet in the wake of the extended lockdown, P. Kannagi, 50, the headmistress of the school, visited houses of many of the 62 students studying in her school. With most of the parents being daily wage labourers and farm labourers, they narrated their financial struggle to her. During the survey, Ms. Kannagi found that a few were struggling even to buy milk as small savings which they had got exhausted.

Moved by their plight, she decided to disburse cash assistance of ₹1,000 each to all 41 families. She then shared her concern for the families with her colleague Parameswari, who also readily accepted her plan and contributed ₹5,000 for the cause. They personally visited all 41 families and handed over ₹1000 each on Monday. “All are really struggling to meet the household expenses. We handed over cash assistance only after analysing their situation,” said Ms. Kannagi.

She said that the assistance was given mainly to woman member of the family as they would judiciously spend it until the lifting of lockdown.

“It is unexpected. We have received the assistance when we are badly in need of support. It will be of immense help to us,” said C. Ilavarasan, a parent, of Vembakudi. He said that the timely help would drive home the importance of empathy among their children too.