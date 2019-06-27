Headmistress faces departmental, police probe for ‘kicking’ student

The headmistress of an elementary school at Mela Thirupoonthuruthi near here has been subjected to police and departmental inquiry following complaints that she kicked a student.

The issue was brought to the notice of Thiruvaiyaru Block Development officials on Tuesday when a group of parents lodged a complaint alleging that the elementary school headmistress generally used ‘force’ to ensure discipline among the 65 students studying in the institution.

On Monday, the headmistress kicked a 10-year-old girl student, who reportedly fainted and recovered after a few minutes, the complainants claimed.

Upon hearing about the incident, officials from the Education department formed a committee to conduct an inquiry and to present the report to the Chief Education Officer, Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, the affected girl’s grandfather, Lyagath Ali, on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Nadukaveri police.

The complaint said the headmistress, Sundari, had beaten his grandchild and sought legal action against the teacher.

Subsequently, Nadukaveri police registered a case against the headmistress of the school under Section 355 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Appropriate action would be initiated against the respondent in the case if the allegations were found to be true, the police said.