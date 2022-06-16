Headmaster killed in road accident

Raji (55) of Karanthattankudi, Thanjavur, was fatally knocked down by a speeding motorcycle near the Regional Transport Office at Thennur near Patteswaram on Thursday.

According to the police, the accident took place on Thursday morning when the victim was walking to the RTO office along with his brother, Kunasekaran of Patteswaram. He was fatally knocked down by a speeding motorcycle reportedly driven by a 17-year-old boy.

Subsequently, Patteeswaram police registered a case and are preparing to arrest the parent of the boy as per the Court directions, police said.