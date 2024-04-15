Head of ‘Vedapatasala’ attacked after pro-BJP social media post

April 15, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Ammapettai police in Thanjavur district are on the lookout for two persons who reportedly attacked a 60-year-old head of a ‘Vedapatasala’ at Kalancheri on Sunday, apparently for posting a pro-BJP message in social media.

According to police, the complainant, G.K.Seetharaman (60) of Kalancheri hamlet near Ammapettai, was attacked by two persons while the senior citizen was on his morning walk along the river Vennar passing through the hamlet at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The attackers who came on a motorcycle pushed Seetharaman down after ascertaining his identity and kicked him on his legs. They allegedly warned Mr.Seetharaman against posting any message against the political opponents of the BJP.

The senior citizen complained to the Ammapettai police at around 9 p.m. on Sunday seeking legal action against the ‘unknown’ persons who had attacked him for his social media post soliciting support to the BJP from the members of a particular community, police said.

The police have booked a case under sections, 341, 294(b), 352 and 171 (f) of IPC based on the complaint from Seetharaman.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance constituent party Pattali Makkal Katchi nominee for the Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary constituency M.K.Stalin called on Mr. Seetharaman and consoled him.