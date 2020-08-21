Head Constable suspended

21 August 2020 17:54 IST

Thanjavur

Senthil

Kumar, Head Constable, Thirupanandal Police Station, has been suspended from service on charge of dereliction of duty on Friday.

The suspension order was served to the Head Constable as he failed to ensure the safety of air-guns seized in connection with an illegal firearms case booked and pursued by the police in March this year. The disappearance of two air-guns out of the six seized in connection with the case came to light two days ago when the process of depositing seized materials at the Court was taken up.

Thus, after the conduct of departmental inquiry the suspension order was served on Senthil Kumar on Friday, police said.