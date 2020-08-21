Tiruchirapalli

Head Constable suspended

Thanjavur

Senthil

Kumar, Head Constable, Thirupanandal Police Station, has been suspended from service on charge of dereliction of duty on Friday.

The suspension order was served to the Head Constable as he failed to ensure the safety of air-guns seized in connection with an illegal firearms case booked and pursued by the police in March this year. The disappearance of two air-guns out of the six seized in connection with the case came to light two days ago when the process of depositing seized materials at the Court was taken up.

Thus, after the conduct of departmental inquiry the suspension order was served on Senthil Kumar on Friday, police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2020 5:55:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/head-constable-suspended/article32414133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story