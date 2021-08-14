Head Constable suspended for slapping an aged man

Murugan, a Head Constable, from Aranthangi in Pudukottai district who was transferred to Tiruchi following a video clip of him slapping and abusing an aged person went viral on Friday, was placed under suspension on Saturday.

The incident occurred on August 10 during the course of the inquiry that was conducted by Murugan attached to Aranthangi police station.

According to sources, Arumugam of Rathinakottai village near Aranthangi had lodged a complaint in connection with a land dispute between him and Radhakrishnan who is said to be the relative of the former and from the same village. Radhakrishnan was subsequently called for inquiry on the basis of the complaint. During the inquiry, a verbal duel broke out and the head constable allegedly abused Radhakrishnan and slapped him. The incident which was captured on video went viral on some of the social media platforms. Following the incident, Superintendent of Police of Pudukottai Nisha Parthiban conducted a preliminary enquiry about the veracity of the video clip and the policeman involved in it. Based on her report, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Radhika transferred Murugan to Tiruchi on Friday.

Subsequently, Superintendent of Police of Tiruchi P. Moorthy placed him under suspension pending a departmental inquiry.