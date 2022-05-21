Head constable booked for erecting banner
The Perambalur police have registered a case against the head constable of Padalur police station for installing a flex banner at Palakarai without prior permission.
The case was booked against R. Kathirvan, 41, under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. The banner was erected to wish success to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recently released film ‘Nenjukku Neethi’, according to police sources.
