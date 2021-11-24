Tiruchirapalli

Head Constable booked for domestic violence

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR 24 November 2021 19:10 IST
Updated: 24 November 2021 19:10 IST

A complaint against a Head Constable attached to the Tiruvarur Town Police Station has been lodged by his wife under the Domestic Violence Act. .

According to police, the Head Constable, Paulraj, 40, of Gaujia Nagar, Pulivalam near Tiruvarur town, who was married to Gudiya, 35, for a decade had dealt her blows after an argument arose, earlier this month.

Gudiya was admitted with injuries at Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital by her relatives.

Subsequently, a case under the Domestic Violence Act was lodged against Paulraj at Tiruarur Taluk Police Station. On his part, the Head Constable filed a counter-complaint claiming that Gudiya, her brother and her blood relatives had attacked him.

Tiruvarur Taluk Police are conducting an inquiry into the two complaints, sources said.

