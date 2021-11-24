Tiruchirapalli

Head Constable booked for domestic violence

A complaint against a Head Constable attached to the Tiruvarur Town Police Station has been lodged by his wife under the Domestic Violence Act. .

According to police, the Head Constable, Paulraj, 40, of Gaujia Nagar, Pulivalam near Tiruvarur town, who was married to Gudiya, 35, for a decade had dealt her blows after an argument arose, earlier this month.

Gudiya was admitted with injuries at Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital by her relatives.

Subsequently, a case under the Domestic Violence Act was lodged against Paulraj at Tiruarur Taluk Police Station. On his part, the Head Constable filed a counter-complaint claiming that Gudiya, her brother and her blood relatives had attacked him.

Tiruvarur Taluk Police are conducting an inquiry into the two complaints, sources said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 7:10:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/head-constable-booked-for-domestic-violence/article37666432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY