He speaks from personal experience

A Tiruchi policeman, who recovered from COVID-19, spreads awareness

A city policeman, who has recovered from COVID-19, is trying raise awareness among the public of the importance of wearing face masks by narrating his battle with the virus.

M. Naavakarasu, a traffic inspector at Fort station, resumed work four days ago and has already taken up the task of sensitising city residents to the dangers of the viral infection. “There are many who think that they are young and will not be affected by the virus. I thought so too, but now I stand corrected,” he said.

“Whenever I see people walking without masks or not maintaining personal distancing norms, I tell them my experience. I show them my mask, bottles of sanitiser and gloves. Despite wearing these, I contracted the infection. Imagine how easy it is to be affected without these layers of protection,” he said.

Despite putting on a brave face, the stress caused by the infection is immense, he said. “My family had to be quarantined while I was undergoing treatment. Awareness of the infection, how it spreads and how it can be prevented must increase. We need to prevent and fight the virus, not distance ourselves from people who are suffering,” he said.

The State government on Friday announced revised fines for violation of norms under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, but he will continue to counsel the public.

“Even while we do our duty, we can impart some information. If even one person listens to me in a day and puts on a mask, I will be happy,” he added.