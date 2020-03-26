He reaches out by distributing masks

A Good Samaritan in the city procured and distributed over 1,500 masks to police personnel, vendors and the general public in the city on Thursday.

Saravana Kumar, a 28-year-old who runs a computer training institute in Woraiyur, decided to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by helping the ‘corona warriors’ such as traffic policemen and sanitary workers by giving them face masks. He ordered 5,000 masks from a vendor in Tiruppur. “The masks, made of cloth can be reused after washing it with hot water, as suggested by our District Collector”, he said.

On Wednesday, Mr. Kumar distributed 100 cloth masks which he had purchased from medical shops in the city. On Thursday morning, he drove around the city in his car to give out the masks made in Tiruppur.

“I have distributed nearly 2,000 masks so far,” he said. The car was stocked with the masks and hand sanitisers. Mr. Kumar stopped at random locations in the city and distributed them. “Those fighting in the frontline against COVID-19 virus are unable to purchase masks as stocks have run out. I decided to do my bit in helping out so that they can stay safe and keep us safe," he said.

The large chunk of masks were distributed near Gandhi Market, Mr. Kumar said. “When vendors saw me distributing masks to traffic policemen, they requested for a few too. I have given at least 100 pieces there,” he said.

Traffic policemen assisted in the distribution and ensured that the vendors stood at least one metre from each other as they received the masks, he added.