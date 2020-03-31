He is just a call away for stranded truck drivers

A social worker in Thuraiyur has taken it upon himself to help truck drivers and their attenders stranded on the highways near his town due to the lockdown enforced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

S. Sureshkumar, 53, a real estate dealer and contractor, has spent over ₹1 lakh to fund a series of relief efforts in his vicinity after the nationwide lockdown was announced last week.

“I was moved by the plight of the inter-State truck drivers who were unable to cross borders once the closure was announced. With all the roadside eateries downing shutters, many of these transporters were left without any means to feed themselves,” Mr. Sureshkumar told The Hindu over telephone. “So I sent out a WhatsApp message asking stranded lorry teams to contact me from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., to receive basic provisions, which they could cook on their portable stoves. Seven teams (of a driver and attender each) have been helped so far. I am looking at petrol bunk employees and auto rickshaw drivers next,” he added.

Mr. Sureshkumar has also been working with local authorities to spread awareness about Coronavirus, and hygiene measures. He has purchased over 5,000 masks to be given away to the public. “The pandemic has created a fear among people, but it is sad to see the safety norms being violated in many places. I hope the mask will remind the recipients to maintain appropriate personal distancing and cleanliness while interacting with others,” he said.

In addition to this, Mr. Sureshkumar has offered the use of two cars within 10 kilometres of Thuraiyur town, for those who require emergency medical care during the lockdown.

Keen on maintaining a low profile, Mr. Sureshkumar, who declined to be photographed, says more privileged people should come forward to share their wealth with their fellow citizens, especially in time of crisis. “Your money should make a difference to someone in need.”

Mr. Sureshkumar’s can be reached on WhatsApp at 9443704327.