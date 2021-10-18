He ‘hands’ his petition and attracts attention

Tiruvarur

18 October 2021 18:46 IST

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan on Monday accepted a petition submitted at the general grievance meeting by a differently abled person in an odd manner.

The petitioner, Shanmugavelu of Pudukudi entered the grievance meeting hall with the cover containing his petition in his mouth as he had lost both hands in a mishap while he was serving in the Electricity Board.

While the officials present in the hall were taken aback by the manner in which the petitioner preferred to submit his petition, the Collector accepted his petition without any hesitation and handed it over to her subordinates for redressal.

In the petition, Shanmugavelu had pleaded that his name be included as a beneficiary in any one of the housing schemes being implemented by the government and a house be allotted to him.

Meanwhile, Satheeshwari of Neduvakkottai in Mannargudi taluk submitted a petition seeking financial assistance to apply for duplicate educational qualification certificates lost in a fire accident. After going through the petition, Gayathri Krishnan said that Satheeshwari’s request for ₹10,000 to meet the fees to be paid to get the duplicate certificates would be released from the Collectors’ personal fund.