HC stays BDU recruitment notification

Madurai

02 July 2020 22:34 IST

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday granted a stay on the notification issued by the Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi pertaining to the direct recruitment to the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor that treated the entire University as one unit while applying the reservation policy.

Justice C. Saravanan granted a stay on the notification that was issued in 2019. The court was hearing the petition filed by M.S. Balamurugan, the General Secretary of the Association of University Teachers, Tiruchi who sought a stay on the notification for the direct recruitment.

The petitioner complained that instead of treating each department individually for applying the reservation policy for the direct recruitment, the entire university was taken as one unit which was not in consonance with the State government’s reservation policy. The court sought the response of BDU and adjourned the case till July 6.

