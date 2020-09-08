HC: Return Class X, Class XII certificates

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday partly allowed the petition filed by the first student accused in the NEET impersonation case who sought the return of his educational certificates so that he can pursue his studies.

Granting the relief for the return of Class X and Class XII certificates alone, Justice R. Pongiappan directed the petitioner to give an undertaking to the Theni Judicial Magistrate that he would hand over the certificates whenever needed in connection with the case.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the CB-CID officials probing the NEET impersonation case to return his educational certificates so that he could pursue his studies.

Admission

He said that he had approached a few colleges in Chennai seeking admission to arts and science courses.

The college authorities had asked him to produce his original certificates, he said.

If his certificates were not returned his future would be in jeopardy and he would have to face hardship, he said.

Earlier, the High Court had granted him bail in the NEET impersonation case.