HC quashes FIR over parking of lorry on a waterbody

Mere intention to commit an offence not followed by an act cannot constitute an offence, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court held while quashing an FIR registered by Siruganur police in Tiruchi district against two persons who had parked a lorry and a machine on a waterbody in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing the petition filed by Srinivasan and Subramaniyam of Tiruchi district, who had sought the quash of the FIR registered against them. The case of the prosecution was that the Village Administrative Officer was informed about the presence of the lorry and the machine parked on a waterbody in 2022.

Immediately, the VAO and Village Assistant went to the spot and based on a complaint an FIR was registered for offences under Sections 379 and 511 of IPC.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh said the dividing line between a mere preparation and an attempt was very thin. If an act had not crossed the realm of preparation and reached the stage of an attempt, it would not constitute an offence under Section 511 of IPC.

In the present case, except for the fact that there was a lorry and a machine parked on the waterbody, there was nothing more available to take this case from the stage of preparation to that of an attempt to commit an offence. In view of the same, the offence under Section 379 read with Section 511 of IPC is not made out, the court observed and quashed the FIR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.