 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC quashes FIR over parking of lorry on a waterbody

Published - November 08, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mere intention to commit an offence not followed by an act cannot constitute an offence, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court held while quashing an FIR registered by Siruganur police in Tiruchi district against two persons who had parked a lorry and a machine on a waterbody in the district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Srinivasan and Subramaniyam of Tiruchi district, who had sought the quash of the FIR registered against them. The case of the prosecution was that the Village Administrative Officer was informed about the presence of the lorry and the machine parked on a waterbody in 2022.

Immediately, the VAO and Village Assistant went to the spot and based on a complaint an FIR was registered for offences under Sections 379 and 511 of IPC.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh said the dividing line between a mere preparation and an attempt was very thin. If an act had not crossed the realm of preparation and reached the stage of an attempt, it would not constitute an offence under Section 511 of IPC.

In the present case, except for the fact that there was a lorry and a machine parked on the waterbody, there was nothing more available to take this case from the stage of preparation to that of an attempt to commit an offence. In view of the same, the offence under Section 379 read with Section 511 of IPC is not made out, the court observed and quashed the FIR.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.