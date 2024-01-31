‘HC order on allowing non-Hindus into temples will impede HR&CE Dept. functioning’

January 31, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Deiva Thamizh Peravai has issued a statement expressing unhappiness over the recent Madras High Court order concerning the entry of non-Hindus into temples, which “will impede the functioning of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

In the statement issued here on Wednesday, Peravai coordinator P. Maniarasan said though Justice S. Srimathy had said that Hindu temples were not ‘tourist spots’, in reality the temples stood as a testimony to the history of Tamils and served as ‘administrative hubs’ during the monarchical period.

People, irrespective of their religious affinity, visited temples such as the Big Temple in Thanjavur with their families and relished the grandeur of the structure. At the same time, he said, the places of worship of non-Hindu religions, which came up later, were built basically for worshipping.

Ponting out that the entry of Hindus was not banned in those places of worship, Mr. Maniarasan feared that the HC order would impede the functioning of the HR&CE Department and pave way for the domination of ‘archakas’ and their caste people in the functioning of the temples.

Exhorting the State government to initiate legal steps to get the HC order revoked, he demanded that the current practice of allowing non-Hindus and non-believers wearing ‘decent outfits’ to enter the temple should continue.

It may be noted that while disposing of a petition regarding the entry of non-Hindus into the precincts of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swmy Temple at Palani, the HC directed the department officials to put up boards declaring that non-Hindus were not allowed beyond the ‘kodimaram’ (Holy Flag Mast) in temples.

