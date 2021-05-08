HC allows anganwadi construction in ‘oorani’

Madurai

Bearing in mind the doctrine of sustainable development, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed the authorities concerned to use two cents of land classified as ‘oorani’ to complete the construction of an anganwadi centre in Devakottai, Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi made it clear that except for the construction of the anganwadi on the two cents of land no other construction should be made on the remaining portion of the land.

“There shall be an order of perpetual injunction restraining the authorities from putting up any construction in the remaining portion of the land,” the court said and added that it was conscious of the fact that authorities might use the remaining land under the guise of developmental activities.

Though the land had been classified as oorani, bearing in mind the doctrine of sustainable development and taking note of the fact only two cents have been used for public purpose, the court was not issuing an order to demolish the construction, the judges observed.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Karunakaran of Devakottai who sought a direction to forbear the authorities from proceeding with the construction of the anganwadi centre on the land in Pagayani village, Devakottai.

The government was using two cents of land that was classified as oorani for the purpose of constructing the anganwadi centre. The petitioner apprehended that there was a proposal to put up a playground on the land.

He said that one day the waterbody would be completely occupied. The government told the court that there was no such proposal for a playground and the anganwadi centre was being constructed for the benefit of the public. The construction was almost complete, it submitted. The petition was disposed of with the direction.