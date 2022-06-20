Have the jab in the comfort of home

A mobile phone-based service to help members of the public living within the Tiruchi Corporation limits avail doorstep vaccination and testing for COVID-19 has been launched this week. According to a statement from the Corporation Commissioner’s office, the public can call the mobile number 63852 69208 to register themselves for vaccination, testing or getting advice on medical issues. The helpline is open from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A medical team will be made available within three hours of placing the call, and would help people complete their vaccination schedules and settle doubts on related issues in the comfort of their homes, said the statement.