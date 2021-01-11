‘Have no truck with the BJP in the ensuing Assembly elections’

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary, P. R. Pandian has urged political parties in the State not to have any truck with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

In a statement, he said that the farmers in Tamil Nadu would not hesitate to work against the political parties in Tamil Nadu contesting the Assembly elections as a partner of the BJP.

He also called upon the AIADMK government to convene an urgent session of the Assembly to pass a resolution urging the Central government to repeal the three new farm laws. He also wanted the President of India to use his power to repeal the laws as the Union Government was trying to relegate the responsibility to find a solution to the farmers protest to the Supreme Court.

Stating that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, should own responsibility for the death of more than 60 farmers during the protest in Delhi, Mr.Pandian wanted the Human Rights Commission to take cognisance of the matter suo moto and deliver justice to the affected parties.

Batting for unconditional waiver of loans taken by the farmers in cooperative and nationalised banks from the year 2012, Mr. Pandian urged the Tamil Nadu government to procure paddy from the farmers at a rate of ₹2,500 per quintal, the price fixed for procurement of paddy by Chattishgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments during this year.