Have held two rounds of talks with AIADMK, says Sarathkumar

February 24, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) will announce its decision on electoral alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls after the high-level committee meeting of the party, its president R. Sarathkumar said here on Saturday. The party has completed two rounds of talks with the leaders of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) already, he said. The actor-turned-politician, speaking to presspersons at the airport, reiterated his earlier stance that his party would focus on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

