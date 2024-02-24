GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Have held two rounds of talks with AIADMK, says Sarathkumar

February 24, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) will announce its decision on electoral alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls after the high-level committee meeting of the party, its president R. Sarathkumar said here on Saturday. The party has completed two rounds of talks with the leaders of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) already, he said. The actor-turned-politician, speaking to presspersons at the airport, reiterated his earlier stance that his party would focus on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / politics / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.