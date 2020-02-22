Harvesting over in three-fourth of cultivated area in Thanjavur

Harvest of paddy has been completed in three-fourth of the total area in which samba and thaladi cultivation was taken up by farmers in Thanjavur district.

According to a press release from the Agriculture Department at the Farmers’ grievance day meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday, paddy cultivation was taken up in 1,03,052 hectares during samba season and in 32,135 hectares as thaladi crop. As of February 20, out of the total 1,35,187 hectares of cultivation, harvest had been completed in 1,04,370 hectares.

While around 77,000 tonnes of paddy had been procured through 90 direct purchase centres in Orathanadu taluk till February 20, 8,684 tonnes of paddy had been procured at 20 DPCs in Peravurani taluk.

In all, 2,48,982 tonnes of paddy had been procured by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation through 447 DPCs in the district so far. As far as crop insurance was concerned, this year 2,78,173 farmers had insured their samba and thaladi crops of 3,11,787 acres, the release added.

Participating in the meeting, the president, A.K.R. Ravichandar, Cauvery Delta Vivasayigal Sangam, alleged that paddy brought from other districts were being procured at some DPCs. Vigilance at check posts should be stepped up and goods vehicles transporting paddy bags from the neighbouring districts prevented from entering the delta.

The malpractice would affect the delta farmers’ prospects of getting adequate crop insurance compensation for the yield loss they have suffered due to Gall Midge, grain fruiting and other diseases, he added.