Harvesting machines in short supply

Acute shortage of harvesting machines has hit paddy harvest in different parts of Tiruchi and Karur districts.

Harvest would normally peak in the second week of January. But, due to the extended monsoon that continued up to January 19, the farmers could not start harvest on time. They were forced to wait until the rain water drained from fields so that the paddy harvesting machines could reach the crop. Farmers who suffered damage due to waterlogging and crop lodging were also forced to wait for the visit by agricultural and Revenue officials for assessment purpose.

After a long wait, paddy harvest has begun in different parts of Tiruchi, including Musiri, Thottiam, Lalgudi, Samayapuram, Mannachanallur, Andhanallur and others. In Karur district, paddy harvest has picked up momentum in Kulithalai, Nangavaram and Thogamalai. A large number of paddy harvesting machines from Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Salem districts have come to Tiruchi and Karur districts and are engaged in paddy harvesting.

According cross sections of farmers, there has been a shortage of machines and there is an urgency among the farmers to harvest the paddy crop as early as possible. Farmers, who could not harvest the mature crop on time due to unseasonal rain do not want to wait further. The late sowers also have begun harvest and were making frantic efforts to engage harvesters, thereby leading to severe demand.

This has led to a rise in the rental for harvesters. As against ₹2,200 last year, the machine operators were now charging ₹3,000 per hour. Moreover, they show reluctance to harvest on wet fields.

“If the hike is ₹100 or ₹200, we can term it is nominal. But it has gone up by ₹800 per hour. It has added to the woes of farmers,” says S. Sivasuriyan of Andhanallur.

According to sources, the shortage of harvesters has forced the farmers to revert to traditional harvesting methods in many areas. The labourers demand 120 to 160 “marakka” of paddy seeds for harvesting paddy on an acre, .