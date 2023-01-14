Harvesting machine hire charges to be cheaper in Thanjavur district.

January 14, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Private harvesting machines can be hired by farmers at a lesser rate in Thanjvaur district than by their counterparts in Tiruvarur district.

While the rates for hiring belt-type harvesting machines had been fixed at ₹2,350 per hour, the charges for tyre-type machines were pegged at ₹1,700 per hour in Thanjavur district. Whereas the hiring charges for the same service in Tiruvarur district were ₹2,600 per hour for belt type and ₹1,850 per hour for the tyre type machines.

However, the charges for hiring harvesting machines owned by the Agriculture Engineering Department have been retained at the same rates announced by the Department at the tripartite meeting held in Tiruvarur District Collectorate a few days ago. The Department will be charging ₹1,880 per hour for belt type and ₹1,160 per hour for the tyre type machines as the hiring charges.