Harvested organs save lives of two patients

December 03, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Organs harvested from a brain dead patient at SRM Medical College in Tiruchi have helped save the lives of two renal patients recently.

According to a press statement by the institution on Saturday, a 62-year-old male patient from Ponmalai was declared brain dead due to medical conditions on December 2, and his family volunteered to donate both his kidneys.

SRM’s team of doctors harvested the organs as per the norms of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

One kidney each was transplanted in two patients undergoing treatment for renal malfunction at the facility, said the statement.

