  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

Harvested organs save lives of two patients

December 03, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Organs harvested from a brain dead patient at SRM Medical College in Tiruchi have helped save the lives of two renal patients recently.

According to a press statement by the institution on Saturday, a 62-year-old male patient from Ponmalai was declared brain dead due to medical conditions on December 2, and his family volunteered to donate both his kidneys.

SRM’s team of doctors harvested the organs as per the norms of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

One kidney each was transplanted in two patients undergoing treatment for renal malfunction at the facility, said the statement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.