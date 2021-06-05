Hardware traders wary of doing business amid vegetable shops

They express concern over continuation of temporary market on WB Road

With the State government lifting curbs on several trading activities in some of the districts from Monday, the Tiruchi district administration has begun consultation with various stakeholders on the ways and means to continue the wholesale and retail trading of vegetables and fruits on West Boulevard Road in the city

As a part of its efforts to avoid overcrowding at Gandhi Market so as to check the spread of COVID-19, the Tiruchi Corporation closed it about three weeks ago and shifted the retail and wholesale operations of the market to West Boulevard Road.

Traders were allowed to utilise WB Road from Kamaraj Arch to Vellamandi. While wholesale trade takes place at night, retail trading is allowed between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The trading hours for all types of trades were restricted to 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from May 25 following the intensive lockdown. To ensure availability of vegetables and fruits, the Corporation allowed about 500 traders to sell vegetables on wheels.

Based on the Saturday’s announcement, it is expected that most of the hardware, electrical, paint and other shops selling construction materials will reopen on Monday. This has raised doubts over the continuation of vegetable trading on West Boulevard Road, where hardware stores are located. The hardware traders demand that the vegetable market be shifted immediately from West Boulevard Road and it should be cleaned for enabling them to reopen shops on Monday.

To give effect to the State government’s announcement on imposing lockdown with various relaxations, Collector S. Sivarasu held an informal discussion with revenue and Corporation officials on Saturday. A section of Gandhi Market traders also took up the issue of reopening the market.

Mr. Sivarasu told The Hindu that it was not possible to reopen Gandhi Market in the present circumstances. It had been communicated to the traders clearly. It was better to have a market in the open. It was with this aim that trading at Gandhi Market was shifted to WB Road. Since wholesale vegetable trade was being done only in the night, it would not have bearing on permanent traders on West Boulevard Road. The idea of shifting the vegetable trading again to G. Corner would also be explored, he said.