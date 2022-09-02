Hardship for first batch of X standard students at KV Golden Rock

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 02, 2022 18:15 IST

It has been an ordeal for the first batch of X standard students of Kendriya Vidyalaya - Golden Rock to secure admission to Plus One in private schools for the 2022-23 session.

Parents blame the situation on what they describe as inordinate delay in creation of permanent building infrastructure for the school that came into being in 2016-17.

The school started functioning with primary classes, but with only one section in each level, due to space constraints in the temporary buildings on the premises of Railway Mixed School.

The hopes of parents that the permanent buildings will be ready by the time the first batch X standard passes out could not fructify due to the apparent procedural delay in construction of the permanent buildings on a 4.5-acre site for the institution was sanctioned at a prime location by the railways within a year after it started functioning. Also, the soil tests and other procedures were complied with in time.

In a petition submitted to the Member of Parliament representing Tiruchi constituency Su. Thirunavukkarasar, the parents had expressed concern over the delay on the part of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in construction. The parents had also expressed apprehensions about the structural stability of the temporary buildings.

The building plan has already been approved by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the onus is on the KVS to ensure early fructification of the building infrastructure, parents have emphasised.

Though there has been an overwhelming demand for admission to KV, Golden Rock, owing to its location within the city limits, students are admitted only for a single section as there are not enough classrooms. Listed under 'A' category, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Golden Rock, can have two sections in each class till Plus Two after shifting to the permanent campus.

