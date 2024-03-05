ADVERTISEMENT

Hard work will eventually bear fruit, says choreographer Kala Master

March 05, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Jambaga Ramakrishnan being felicitated by dance master Kala at the function in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Women must be willing to work hard in order to realise their dreams, said film choreographer Kala ‘Master in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Speaking at an International Women’s Day function organised by All Women’s Association of Tiruchi, Ms. Kala recounted her experiences and challenges before she became a successful professional.

“I was born into a family of seven girls, and our mother had to struggle to make ends meet. Motivated by her, I learned how to persist in my efforts and believe in myself so that I could make a name in the film industry,” she said.

Besides Ms. Kala, Anandajothi Rajkumar, the first woman governor of Rotary District 3000, Vibhuti Shah of Chinmaya Mission, Bala Ramachandran, social activist, and Subhashini Uppili, entrepreneur, were presented with vocational excellence awards on the occasion.

The programme brought together over 700 members of 49 women’s clubs in Tiruchi. Prizes were given away to winners of competitions held by the association. Jayanthi Rajkumar, president, Cantonment Ladies Club, presented a dance.   

Coordinator Jambaga Ramakrishnan and office-bearers of the women’s clubs spoke.

