Happy Salai comes to Tiruchi

July 23, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The first edition of Happy Salai launched in Tiruchi attracted thousands of people on Sunday. A joint initiative by the Young Indians, Confederation of Indian Industry, Tiruchi Corporation and City Police, Happy Salai aims at encouraging residents to have fun together.

The Students Road reverberates with sounds of laughter, banter and music in an environment free of vehicle honks and exhaust. The road was converted into a mobile entertainment park with a slew of activities that includes fitness dance, zumba, aerobics, yoga, silambattam, skating, live band, pet show, robot football, air show, and game shows by radio jockeys. A host of games, including badminton, chess, carom, rope pulling, and hula hoop, were organised.

A health corner for eye, dental and general screening, shopping, food stalls, mehendi corner, astrology, and tarot reading were the highlights of the day. Stalls had been set up to create awareness of waste segregation and rainwater harvesting. People from all walks of life dropped in and chose from activities organised to kick-start the idea of Happy Salai in the city.