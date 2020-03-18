HAPP coming up with new project

The Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project (HAPP), a defence establishment here, is poised to start a new FSAPDS (Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot) ammunition hardware project code-named ‘mango.’

The infrastructure for the new project is being created on the premises of HAPP that has so far manufactured ammunition hardware 120mm FSAPDS for Arjun tank among other products. Currently, the 125mm FSAPDS meant for firing with Depth of Penetration of 515 to 550 mm through T-72A and T-90S Bhishma tank barrels is undergoing trials. The product was developed through in-house Research and Development activities, Yadvendra Somra, General Manager, HAPP, told media persons on the sidelines of the photo exhibition conducted on Wednesday as part of Ordnance Factories' Day celebration.

As for the FSAPDS ‘mango’ project, the new ammunition hardware with additional lethal features will be manufactured from the next financial year, Mr. Somra said.

A new indent has been placed by the Indian Navy for manufacture of 800 units of RGB (Rocket Guided Bomb) 60 anti-submarine rockets per year. The RGB 60 with extended range was also developed in-house in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory at Pune. The production will commence in four months, Mr. Somra said.

The exhibition, organised as a low-key affair in view of the COVID 19 scare, was designed to encourage students to pursue career in armed forces, Additional General Manager S.A.N. Murthy said. The exhibition served as an opportunity for people in the surroundings to know about the products manufactured in the establishment, Mr. Murthy said.