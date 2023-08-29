Hapless commuters pay more for their travel in town services

August 29, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Nowadays male commuters seem to have become the ‘soft target’ of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, as they were reportedly made to shell out ‘additional fare’ to commute in the ‘pink colour’ town bus services in which women can travel free of cost.

For instance, ₹ 7 was demanded as fare from a male commuter who boarded a TNSTC ‘pink colour’ town bus service at Municipal Colony bus stop on the Medical College Road to travel up to Balaji Nagar bus stop which was just two bus stops away from Municipal Colony bus stop on the same road.

The conductor who reluctantly issued a ₹ 5 bus fare ticket to the passenger when the latter contested the overcharging, went on to collect ₹ 7 from other male passengers who boarded the bus at the next bus stop, Mangalam Nagar, to alight at Balaji Nagar bus stop.

In another instance, male commuters heading for the Thanjavur Railway Junction from the Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial bus stand (popularly known as Old Bus Stand) were shocked a few days ago when they were issued with ₹ 10 ticket in a State Transport Corporation bus whereas the actual fare was ₹ 5 only.

When a commuter demanded an explanation from the bus conductor, the latter replied that the service was actually a mofussil route bus but operated from the Old Bus Stand to the New Bus Stand, and hence a flat rate of ₹ 10 was collected from the commuters irrespective of whether they were going to travel up to the New Bus Stand from the Old Bus Stand or alight at any stop midway.

While this was the case with the State-owned public transport service providing company, the private bus service providers, both the regular and mini-bus service providers, permitted to operate town services in the Thanjavur area were also collecting ‘additional fares’ from the commuters.

They normally charge ₹ 7 for the travel between the Thanjavur Railway Junction and the Old Bus Stand and for the short distance travel of up to three bus stops on any route and a flat rate of ₹ 10 to commute between the New Bus Stand and Old Bus Stand.

As this practice of collecting ‘additional fare’ in ‘pink colour’ buses was also reported in other towns such as Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Mannarugudi and others, the matter was taken to the notice of the Corporation officials who replied that they would look into the matter and set things right as early as possible.

Apart from the reports of collection of ‘additional fare’ in the bus services where women commuters were allowed to travel free of cost, a passenger traveling in an express bus service operated from Thiruvannamalai to Villupuram by the TNSTC, Villupuram Corporation was shocked to receive a ₹ 50 ticket whereas the actual fare would be ₹ 45 as per the fare structure announced and implemented from the year 2018 in Tamil Nadu.