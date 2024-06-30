Haphazard parking, rampant encroachments cause chaos on Quaid-e-Milleth Road in Tiruchi

Encroachments and unregulated parking along Quaid-e-Milleth Road near Palakkarai roundabout in Tiruchi have been hampering the free flow of traffic and posing a threat to road users.

Quaid-e-Milleth Road connects Palakkarai, a congested area, with Gandhi Market and Thanjavur Main Road. The commercial road is frequented by residents of Palakkarai, Varaganeri and other residential colonies. The bus-plying stretch caters to a huge volume of traffic, making it busy throughout the day.

Encroachments on the stretch between Gandhi Market and Palakkarai roundabout by shopkeepers and street vendors restrict the movement of vehicles, especially buses, causing frequent traffic snarls. The haphazard parking of two-wheelers and cars eats into the remaining space, leaving no room for pedestrians.

Traffic snarls turn acute during peak hours and parking of vehicles on either side of the road adds to the woes of the public. “The road, which allows two-way movement has, has turned narrower and traffic snarls have become common, putting the safety of commuters at risk. Vehicles, especially load carriers, can be seen lining up for a long distance,” said S. Bhuvanesh, a motorist.

The junction connecting the major roads becomes chaotic with vehicles converging from different directions. Vehicles, especially two-wheelers, tend to run into one another while trying to overtake.

“It becomes increasingly difficult to cross the roundabout as drivers ride without concern for the oncoming vehicles. Incidences of minor accidents have been witnessed near the roundabout,” said J. Arputharaj, a resident of Eda Street.

Eviction drive

A traffic police official said police personnel would be deployed to regulate traffic on the stretch, and an eviction drive would be carried out with the help of Tiruchi City Corporation.

Meanwhile, the civic body has proposed to redevelop the roundabout and traffic islands on the stretch.

A sum of ₹12.7 lakh has been allocated for the project, which includes revamping the retaining walls of the Palakkarai flyover.