Haphazard parking chokes Singarathope and Supper Bazaar areas

Traffic jams are a common sight in these places

Haphazard parking of two and four wheelers compound the woes of motorists at Singarathope and Supper Bazaar, shopping areas in the city.

Right from morning to late in the night, Singarathope and surrounding commercial places are abuzz bustle with business activities. The area houses a number of wholesale and retail cloth and readymade garment showrooms, electronic sales and repair shops, footwear showrooms and others. Hundreds of customers and traders throng the streets. Many commercial complexes are also located in the area.

But, unlike the up-scale and upcoming commercial roads such as Shastri Road or Karur Bypass Road, Singarathope and Supper Bazaar are characterized by narrow lanes and by-lanes. They do not have sufficient space for people to walk freely. Two-wheelers and cars move at a snail’s pace on Singarathope, even though it is one-way traffic. Traffic comes to a grinding halt if a vehicle come in the opposite direction or if vehicles occupy the public space.

No vehicle is supposed to park in any part of Singarathope but in the absence of any parking lot, customers invariably park their vehicles in front of the shops. Vehicles are parked in a haphazard manner, making it extremely difficult for cars to move freely. It often leads to traffic hold-ups and chaos. Drivers often have to step out to move parked two-wheelers, so as to make space for their vehicles.

Although a four-wheeler parking lot is functioning at Super Bazaar, in the absence of any regulating mechanism, car owners park their vehicles at will. In peak hours, many have to patiently wait to find space. Car drivers, who lose their patience in finding space, prefer to park on road, obstructing free flow of vehicles.

“Customers hardly obey traffic rules and park on public space. If we follow strict rules, they go to other shops. The acutely feel the absence of a proper parking system in the area,” said M. Senthil, who runs a studio at Singarathope.

A cross section of traders feels that it is high time to explore a suitable location for building a parking lot in Singarathope. They also urge the City police to deploy at least a dozen policemen to regulate traffic and parking in the areas.