Haphazard parking chokes commercial streets in Tiruchi

October 29, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unregulated and haphazard parking has emerged as a major bottleneck for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in commercial areas in Tiruchi.

Barring Big Bazaar Street and a few others, most of the commercial streets near Rockfort Temple, including Chinnakadai Street, NSB Road, Nandikoil Street, Singarathope, Peria Kammala Street, Chinna Kammala Street and their adjacent streets, are narrow.

They were designed to cater to bicycles, pushcarts and horse carriages when they came into existence several decades ago.

Similarly, most of the residential colonies around the Rockfort Temple have only narrow roads and lanes. In spite of massive urbanisation, none of the roads is widened to cater to the vehicle transport.

Since they do not have space for two-way traffic, they have been made as one-way to prevent traffic jams. However, haphazard parking of vehicles is choking the commercial streets and narrow lines. In the absence of parking space at most of the commercial houses, cars and two-wheeler riders park their vehicles at their convenient places, thereby occupying premium public space. It eventually throws the traffic arrangement in disarray.

Though the shoppers, shopkeepers and the local residents experience the problems related to haphazard parking for several years, the issue has worsened in the recent past. The protruding vehicles along both sides of the streets shrink the crucial road space, thereby leading to traffic snarls.

“Most people have a tendency to park their vehicles on the roads. They think that the remaining space of the roads is sufficient for other vehicles to pass. Hundreds of vehicles will line up due to the mess caused by haphazard parking,” says M.A. Nathan, a shopkeeper on Big Bazaar Street.

“We can find hundreds of parking violations by cars and two-wheelers on any street in commercial areas of Tiruchi. But, they go unnoticed. We are ill-afford to allow the practice as vehicles are mushrooming day by day. It is high time to cultivate parking discipline among the people,” says N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist in Tiruchi.

Road users suggest that the police should identify one or two streets and roads as fully regulated and error-free parking zones similar to litter free zones in the initial stages. After tasting success the concept may be expanded to other areas gradually.