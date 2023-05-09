Hanuman idol retrieved from Australia reinstalled at Pottaveli Velur temple

May 09, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ARIYALUR

A rare and ancient bronze idol of Hanuman, which was retrieved by Idol Wing CID of Tamil Nadu Police from a museum in Australia after a long struggle, was handed over and reinstalled at Sri Varadharajaperumal Temple in Pottaveli Velur near Sendurai on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees, along with officials, were present when Sylesh Kumar Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, handed over the idol to the officials of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments at the temple. After performing special pujas and rituals, the idol was reinstalled at the same place.

The residents of Velur, who made a beeline to the temple to see the Hanuman idol after it went missing about 10 years ago, felt elated while offering prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It gives a great sense of happiness and satisfaction to hand over the idol after a long struggle to trace and retrieve it from a museum in Australia through various agencies,” Mr. Yadav told The Hindu after the handing over ceremony.

The Hanuman idol was among four bronze idols of Varadharajaperumal, Sridevi, Bhoodevi looted from the Chola-era temple in 2012. A case was registered by Sendurai police following a complaint from one of the trustees of the temple. The case was subsequently transferred to the Idol Wing CID in 2020 on the orders of the Director General of Police.

Mr. Yadav said that the idol, which was initially found in Christie’s Museum in New York, was sold to an individual collector who in turn sold it to a museum in Australia. After relentless efforts, the idol was repatriated to India a few weeks ago with the support of Ministries of Home, External Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India and others. Efforts were on to trace the other missing idols.