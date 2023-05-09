HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hanuman idol retrieved from Australia reinstalled at Pottaveli Velur temple

May 09, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Hanuman idol being reinstalled at Sri Varadharajaperumal Temple at Pottaveli Velur near Sendurai in Ariyalur district on Tuesday.

The Hanuman idol being reinstalled at Sri Varadharajaperumal Temple at Pottaveli Velur near Sendurai in Ariyalur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A rare and ancient bronze idol of Hanuman, which was retrieved by Idol Wing CID of Tamil Nadu Police from a museum in Australia after a long struggle, was handed over and reinstalled at Sri Varadharajaperumal Temple in Pottaveli Velur near Sendurai on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees, along with officials, were present when Sylesh Kumar Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, handed over the idol to the officials of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments at the temple. After performing special pujas and rituals, the idol was reinstalled at the same place.

The residents of Velur, who made a beeline to the temple to see the Hanuman idol after it went missing about 10 years ago, felt elated while offering prayers.

“It gives a great sense of happiness and satisfaction to hand over the idol after a long struggle to trace and retrieve it from a museum in Australia through various agencies,” Mr. Yadav told The Hindu after the handing over ceremony.

The Hanuman idol was among four bronze idols of Varadharajaperumal, Sridevi, Bhoodevi looted from the Chola-era temple in 2012. A case was registered by Sendurai police following a complaint from one of the trustees of the temple. The case was subsequently transferred to the Idol Wing CID in 2020 on the orders of the Director General of Police.

Mr. Yadav said that the idol, which was initially found in Christie’s Museum in New York, was sold to an individual collector who in turn sold it to a museum in Australia. After relentless efforts, the idol was repatriated to India a few weeks ago with the support of Ministries of Home, External Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India and others. Efforts were on to trace the other missing idols.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.