Handwashing facilities in containment zones

Handwashing facilities have been created at the containment zones in Thanjavur district to ensure effective breaking of COVID-19 chain.

According to official sources, the facility has been provided at the periphery of the containment zones in order to ensure that anyone entering or moving out from the zone wash their hands thoroughly. A tank connected with a washbasin has been put up at the entrance with liquid soap so that the volunteers, health workers and others entering the contained area wash their hands to break the chain.

Collector M. Govinda Rao on Monday inspected one such facility put up near the Periyakadai Veedhi in Kumbakonam, which had been declared as a containment zone. Public handwashing facilities have also been set up near the other two containment zones in Kumbakonam Municipality – Thukkanpalayam Street and Sarangapani South Street. A similar facility was provided at the Municipal Health Centre. Later, he inspected the Mathugate area in Sakkottai village panchaya, Chakkarapalli near Papanasam and Avulkara Street in Papanasam which have been declared as containment zones.