Handloom sale threads tradition with market demand in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

True aficionados of handmade silk and cotton saris, linen, rugs and garments will always opt for handloom products despite their higher price, said representatives of weaving cooperatives attending a special exhibition-cum-sale in the city.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles and Department of Handlooms, the fortnight-long event was inaugurated by Collector S. Sivarasu at the IMA Hall on Wednesday in the presence of Assistant Director of Handlooms and Textiles T. Ravikumar and other officials.

Weaver societies from Erode, Kanchipuram, Namakkal, Karur and Salem districts are among those participating in the exhibition, which is offering a 30% discount ahead of the New Year and Pongal festival season.

The longevity and tradition associated with handloom weaving in Tamil Nadu has ensured a customer base, even though they are costlier than conventional powerloom products, stall handlers told The Hindu.

“People who appreciate the effort and time spent on creating handloom silk saris seek us out for their significant purchases,” said Indira, of Arignar Anna Silk Co-op Society, a Kanchipuram-based brand with 1,234 weavers as members. It has branches in several cities in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruchi. “Even though synthetic replicas are available in the market, they may not last as long as a pure silk handloom sari,” Ms. Indira said.

“Wearers can extend the life of their handloom silks by regularly re-folding them every three months when in storage. Using a pattu sari as often as possible is the best way to extend its shelf life,” she added.

At the Karur-based Velliyanai Handloom Weavers Cooperative Production and Sale Society stall, manager K. Raja said bed linen continued to be a best-seller due to steady patronage from Co-optex orders. “We are around 317 weavers, of whom 54 are working. Powerlooms don’t really need weavers, just machine operators. They can produce in 10 days, what we take a month to make. Handloom weaving can be sustained for the future only if young people join this traditional profession,” he said.

Some weavers were apprehensive about the upcoming increase in GST from the current 5% to 12% in the new year. “We were managing to make ends meet in the present circumstances, despite the slowdown caused by the pandemic, but a higher GST rate may hit many of us strongly,” said S. Mani, manager of T.H.42, Ernapuram Primary Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative from Chinnaunjakkadu, Salem district, that specialises in cloth jamukkalams.