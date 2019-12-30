Handloom expo opens

A fortnight-long special handloom expo organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Textiles and the Tamil Nadu Handloom and Textiles Department opened in Kumbakonam on Sunday.

Inaugurating the expo, Managing Director, Thirubhuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, M. Mahalingam said 40 stalls showcasing textile and handloom products from Erode, Bhavani, Karur, Arani (Tiruvannamalai), Thirubhuvanam and Jayankondam had been put up.

The expo, which was being held in a private building near Mahamagam tank, would be open till January 12, 2020.

A rebate of 35% to 60% would be offered on purchases of certain products. Organisers expected sales of around ₹40 lakh, he added.