Handle Mekedatu issue cautiously: P. R. Pandian

July 20, 2022 16:46 IST

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to cautiously handle the Mekedatu issue at the forthcoming Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting to ensure the Authority presents a detailed report on the aftermath of constructing a dam across the river Cauvery at Mekedatu by the Karnataka government.

Acknowledging the efforts put in by the Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan while pursuing litigation filed by the Tamil Nadu government in connection with this issue at the Supreme Court, the TCVS general secretary, P. R. Pandian told reporters at Mannargudi on July 20 that at any cost the State government should ensure that the issue was discussed in detail at the forthcoming CWMA meeting since the Apex Court had stated that the issue could be taken up for discussion at the CWMA meeting.

Pointing out that since the Authority was barred by the Supreme Court from arriving at a final decision on the issue and was directed to submit a report in this regard during the next hearing of the case filed by the Tamil Nadu government which had been posted on July 26, the Tamil Nadu government should mobilise support from the Kerala government and the Puducherry Union Territory government to impress upon the Authority to realise how the lower riparian States would be affected if the Mekedatu project was allowed.

The Tamil Nadu government’s efforts should be such that the Authority was left with no option but to prepare a report detailing the negative impacts of the Mekedatu dam construction project and present the same to the Supreme Court before the next hearing on July 26, he added.

Claiming that the Karnataka government would try to get the proposed CWMA meeting on July 22 rescheduled to a date after July 26, Pandian exhorted the Tamil Nadu government not to allow the nefarious intentions of the upper riparian State to become a reality.