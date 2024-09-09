GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Handicrafts society holds exhibition of clay dolls at Thanjavur Palace

Published - September 09, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam inspecting the dolls at an exhibition in Thanjavur on Monday.

Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam inspecting the dolls at an exhibition in Thanjavur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Thanjavur Handicrafts Industrial Cooperative Workers Society has begun exhibition-cum-sale of clay dolls at the Sangeetha Mahal, Palace Complex.

According to an official release, the society had procured clay dolls and other handicrafts from the artisans from Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Madurai, Kancheepuram, and other areas and displayed them at Sangeetha Mahal for sale in view of the forthcoming navaratri festival.

The society offers a 10% to 20% rebate on clay dolls purchased during the exhibition to be held till October 10. The exhibition-cum-sale, inaugurated by the Collector, B. Priyanka Pankajam, on Monday will remain open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the release added.

