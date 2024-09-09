Handicrafts society holds exhibition of clay dolls at Thanjavur Palace

The Thanjavur Handicrafts Industrial Cooperative Workers Society has begun exhibition-cum-sale of clay dolls at the Sangeetha Mahal, Palace Complex.

According to an official release, the society had procured clay dolls and other handicrafts from the artisans from Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Madurai, Kancheepuram, and other areas and displayed them at Sangeetha Mahal for sale in view of the forthcoming navaratri festival.

The society offers a 10% to 20% rebate on clay dolls purchased during the exhibition to be held till October 10. The exhibition-cum-sale, inaugurated by the Collector, B. Priyanka Pankajam, on Monday will remain open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the release added.