Handicrafts kiosk attracts PM’s attention

Kiosks have been launched to promote handmade products made by women SHGs in Thanjavur.

May 29, 2022 21:22 IST

A handicrafts kiosk established by the Thanjavur administration to promote sales of handmade products manufactured by women Self Help Groups (SHG) came in for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Maan Ki Baat (a Hindi coinage for mind talk) radio address on Sunday, much to the delight of the district authorities.

The women SHG’s ‘Tharagaigal Kaivinai Porutkal Virpanai Angadi’ initiative was launched a few months ago. The store, which was set up at the railway station, has, so far, transacted business to the extent of about ₹2 lakh.

The main purpose of the initiative was to assist women in selling their products directly to clients, thereby increasing their income and empowering them. “The SHGs are skilled in manufacturing artistic products, but marketing was not an easy task for them. Hence, we had to open a store for the handcrafted items and employ women from other SHGs to help with marketing and sales,” said Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

Apart from GI products like Thanjavur Doll and bronze lamps, women also craft toys, mats, bags, artificial jewellery and more. “We hope to open two more stores shortly and many more over the next few months across the city. These handicrafts are currently produced by 28 groups and we have plans to increase the production.” Mr. Oliver told The Hindu.

Women's SHG stores are scripting a new chapter of women empowerment, and such stores can change the lives of many. “The SHGs are eager and excited to be a part of the effort, and the public have embraced the concept as well,” Mr. Oliver added.

Making a mention of an attractive Thanjavur doll with the GI tag received from an SHG in the district, the Prime Minister said it was replete with colours and creativity of the women’s artistic talent. Mr Modi urged the public to identify such SHG groups in their respective localities and extend patronage.

