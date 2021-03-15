Halt construction of multi-purpose centre: DMK MLA

15 March 2021 17:38 IST

Thanjavur

Thanjavur

MLA, T. K. G. Neelamegam, on Monday made a futile attempt to stall an ongoing project under the Smart City Project in Thanjavur.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Neelamegam rushed to Kannan Nagar in the town on Monday morning after hearing that some of the local residents were opposing the construction of a multi-purpose centre at a cost of ₹75 lakh under the Union Government-sponsored ‘Smart City Project’ in the residential area. He called up the Corporation officials and wanted them to halt the construction work as it would endanger the healthy environment in Kannan Nagar. But his plea went in vain.

The multi-purpose centre is being constructed under the Smart City Project to generate bio-manure and ensure effective and safe disposal of non-biodegradable waste generated from households and other institutions.

The Corporation has proposed to set up such centres in all the 14 health divisions in the town with an objective to bring down the daily garbage load getting dumped in the compost yard at Jabamalaipuram to a considerable extent. However, this proposal received stiff opposition from a section of people when the project was launched in 2019 and subsequently used as a poll plank by the opposition parties at the by-elections held for the Thanjavur Assembly segment along with the Parliamentary elections.