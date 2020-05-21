Hairdressers see income shorn of

21 May 2020 19:30 IST

As the State government is yet to take a decision on reopening saloons in urban areas, in the wake of easing of COVID-19 restrictions, hairdressers who are unable even to meet out their household expenses have their fingers crossed.

According to an estimate, there are about 1,500 saloons in Tiruchi city alone employing up to 3,000 hairdressers. Within the district, about 5,000 saloons are functioning, providing job opportunity to about 10,000 persons.

After the State government’s nod a few days ago, the saloons located in rural areas have resumed their activities. However, there is no relaxation in sight for saloons located with the limits of the City Corporation, Municipalities and Town Panchayats.

Almost two months have passed since they opened shop. On an average, each hairdresser earns ₹700 to ₹1,000 a day. Most of the saloons function out of rental shops and houses. The expenditure for each hairdresser exceeds ₹20,000 per month to meet the costs towards rent for house and shop, milk, grocery and education of their children. Having exhausted their little savings, the saloon owners as well as the employees face untold sufferings. Though many of them did not have to pay rent for the month of April, it is learnt that they now face enormous pressure to pay rent for the current month.

“We face pressure from various quarters. How long will we manage the situation with zero income?,” wondered R. Arunachalam.

About 500 members belonging to Tamil Nadu Maruthuvar Samooga Nala Sangam thronged the Collector’s Office here a few days ago and aired their grievances to Collector S. Sivarasu, who in turn promised them to take up their demand with the State government.

R. Selvaraj, president of the association, said that the lockdown had dealt a severe blow on the livelihood of hairdressers. “If the lockdown had lasted for two to three weeks, we could have managed. There was absolutely no income for the last two months. We are undergoing tough time and unable to meet day-to-day expenditure. It is unfortunate that the Government is yet to consider our demand,” he said.

Hairdressers, Mr. Selvaraj pointed out, were aware of safety precautions to be followed while attending to customers. They were ready to adhere to the conditions on personal hygiene and social distancing norms. Hence, the State Government should immediately allow saloons in the urban areas to re-open, he emphasised.