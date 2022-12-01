Hair dresser arrested for practising ‘untouchability’

December 01, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Papanadu police have arrested a hair dresser, Veeramuthu of Nambivayal hamlet in Orathanadu taluk, on the charge of practising ‘untouchability’.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Veeramuthu runs a saloon in nearby Kilamangalam area. A few weeks ago, Orathanadu tahsildar Suresh received a complaint that untouchability was being practised at Kilamangalam. Hairstyling service was denied to those hailing from the oppressed classes at a saloon and ‘double tumbler’ system too was prevalent in tea shops.

Subsequently, the village administrative officer was directed to verify the veracity of the complaint and the VAO submitted a report confirming the allegations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The tahsildar reportedly convened a meeting of villagers and directed them to shed the practice of untouchability. He also warned them that stern action would be initiated if they continued to practice it. Later, it was reported that the hair dresser had refused to offer his service to a person from an oppressed class on November 25.

Hence, a petition was submitted to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police through WhatsApp by a group of people hailing from the community on November 28 and a written complaint was lodged at Papanadu police station on November 29.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry, the police arrested Veeramuthu on Wednesday on the charge of practising untouchability.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US