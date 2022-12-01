Hair dresser arrested for practising ‘untouchability’

December 01, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Papanadu police have arrested a hair dresser, Veeramuthu of Nambivayal hamlet in Orathanadu taluk, on the charge of practising ‘untouchability’.

According to police, Veeramuthu runs a saloon in nearby Kilamangalam area. A few weeks ago, Orathanadu tahsildar Suresh received a complaint that untouchability was being practised at Kilamangalam. Hairstyling service was denied to those hailing from the oppressed classes at a saloon and ‘double tumbler’ system too was prevalent in tea shops.

Subsequently, the village administrative officer was directed to verify the veracity of the complaint and the VAO submitted a report confirming the allegations.

The tahsildar reportedly convened a meeting of villagers and directed them to shed the practice of untouchability. He also warned them that stern action would be initiated if they continued to practice it. Later, it was reported that the hair dresser had refused to offer his service to a person from an oppressed class on November 25.

Hence, a petition was submitted to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police through WhatsApp by a group of people hailing from the community on November 28 and a written complaint was lodged at Papanadu police station on November 29.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry, the police arrested Veeramuthu on Wednesday on the charge of practising untouchability.